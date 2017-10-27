J.J. Watt Houston's Hero Tosses First Pitch ... On One Leg!!!

J.J. Watt Throws Out First Pitch at World Series Game 3 in Houston

Breaking News

J.J. Watt didn't let a little thing like a broken leg keep him from throwing out the first pitch in a HUGE Game 3 of the World Series in Houston ... and obviously -- the crowd loved it!!!

Watt's a hometown hero for raising more than $37 MILLION for Hurricane Harvey relief ... so you gotta think the fans will give him a pass for the pitch to Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel being juuuuuuust a bit outside.

J.J.'s season with the Texans is over after having a season-ending surgery a few weeks ago ... but clearly he can still have an impact on the baseball field.

The Astros are all tied up with the L.A. Dodgers at 1-1 ... so time will tell if Watt gives them an extra lift for the W.