Kathy Griffin Calls Andy Cohen 'Deeply Misogynistic' After He Disses Her

Kathy Griffin is ripping into Andy Cohen for dissing her to a TMZ photog -- and says he was a horrible misogynist to her while she was at Bravo.

Kathy was reacting to a video we posted where Andy joked he had no idea who Kathy was. It seemed clear he held some sort of grudge ... possibly over Kathy calling their mutual friend, Anderson Cooper, "spineless."

But she is making it clear it goes way deeper than that. Andy was a Bravo exec when Kathy's 'My Life on the D-List' was airing ... as well as several of her comedy specials. She claims Andy "Treated me like a dog" and was "deeply misogynistic."

She wasn't more specific about the allegation.