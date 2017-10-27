Kim & Kanye Mum's the Word After Kim's 37th Bday Dinner

Kim & Kanye Celebrate Her 37th Birthday!!!

Kim and Kanye were moody after her birthday dinner -- as in no mood to talk.

We got them leaving Carousel Restaurant Thursday night after a shindig that, from the look of videos Kim posted, seemed like a fun time.

Kim -- who celebrated her 37th birthday Saturday -- was surrounded by friends and family, including mama bear Kris Jenner and her man, Corey Gamble. Kourtney and Kendall were also there.

Check it out ... Kris was all smiles leaving the party and even answered our guy's question about Kanye's appearance on 'KUWTK' next season. Kim and Kanye ... not so much.

The mood was much different inside the joint, obviously.