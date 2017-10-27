Prince Exhibit Opens at London's O2 Arena

Prince Memorabilia Takes Over the O2 Arena

London's O2 arena has been transformed into a Prince museum with hundreds of his belongings on display, including some of his most iconic outfits.

Prince's sister, Tyka Nelson, helped curate the My Name Is Prince exhibition. Most of the items were flown in from from Paisley Park, the Purple One's compound in Minnesota.

The exhibit is lined with everything from guitars, clothes and liner notes from several different times in Prince's life, including the "Purple Rain" era. The O2 is a special place for Prince -- he played a record-breaking 21 sold-out nights there in 2007.

The exhibit is at the O2 through January 7, 2018.