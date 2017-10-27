Tiger Woods Expected To Plead Guilty In DUI Hearing (Live Stream)

Tiger Woods' DUI hearing is about to begin -- where he's expected to plead guilty to 1 count of reckless driving and agree to enter a DUI offender diversion program.

Woods was arrested for DUI on May 29 in Jupiter, FL after cops found him asleep at the wheel of his 2015 Mercedes. Once he awoke, Tiger was a discombobulated mess and claimed he was all jacked up from a cocktail of Rx drugs.

Tiger's car had damage and it was clear he was in no shape to be behind the wheel of a car. He was initially charged with 3 misdemeanor counts -- DUI, reckless driving and improper stopping.

Officials say Woods has already worked out the details of his plea deal -- he'll plead guilty to reckless driving and in exchange his DUI and improper stopping charges will be thrown out.

If Tiger completes his DUI diversion program, DUI education classes and stays out of trouble for 12 months ... the reckless driving conviction will be wiped from his record.

As part of the diversion program, Tiger is prohibited from drinking alcohol or taking drugs during the probation period.

Tiger has since apologized for the arrest -- saying he didn't know his prescription meds would have such a strong reaction. He also went to rehab.

The hearing is set to begin at 10:30 AM PT -- we'll be live streaming as it goes down.

Stay tuned ...