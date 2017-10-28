Anna Faris on Lunch Date with New Boyfriend, Michael Barrett, in Seattle

EXCLUSIVE
Anna Faris and her new boyfriend are getting more comfortable with PDA ... we got the couple sipping wine and holding hands on a romantic lunch date.
Anna and Michael Barrett -- a cinematographer she met on set of her upcoming movie "Overboard" -- were spotted together Friday at Cutters Crabhouse in Seattle. The two were very close and handsy while sharing a bottle and some food. We're told there was even some kissing.
As we reported ... Anna and Michael were seen spending time together last month in Malibu and Pacific Palisades, so it's pretty clear they're not trying to hide their relationship.
Anna and Chris Pratt separated in August after 8 years of marriage.