Astro Yuli Gurriel Mocks Asians ... With Racist Gesture

10/28/2017 6:41 AM PDT

Astros Yuli Gurriel Mocks Asians with Racist Gesture

Astros 1st baseman Yuli Gurriel decided to rub it in after hitting the first home run of game 3 with a gesture that has enraged Asians and others who are calling him out as racist.

Gurriel was in the dugout in the second inning after hitting it out of the park, when he set his sights on Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish, who is from Japan.

Gurriel apologized and the way he did it makes it all the worse. He said, "I didn't mean to offend anybody in Japan. I have a lot of respect. I played in Japan. I was commenting to my [teammates] that I hadn't had any good luck against Japanese pitchers here in the U.S."

Darvish called the gesture "disrespectful" but called it a teachable moment.

