Dr. Phil's Accident Victim Likely to Sue, Claims Head and Shoulder Injuries

Dr. Phil's not going to skate after hitting a dude with his car, because the skateboarder he struck is gearing up to go after him in court ... TMZ has learned.

Terrence Bembury's lawyer John Mardoyan tells us ... he's already filed an insurance claim over the accident, and it's very likely a lawsuit's coming next. The lawyer says Terrence sustained a serious shoulder injury and possible head trauma.

Bembury's also got a major problem with how he says Dr. Phil handled the situation. He claims he was in a state of shock after being hit by a celeb and was definitely not OK before Phil took off ... even though cops say he told Phil he was fine -- which gave the Doc the right to leave.

Terrence thinks whatever he said, Dr. Phil had a civic duty to stay until help arrived.

As we reported ... the skateboarder posted a pic from an exam room after the accident and lashed out at Dr. Phil online, but cops dispute some of his allegations toward the TV host.

A rep for Dr. Phil doesn't deny he hit the skateboarder, and has no problem doing what's right. We're guessing if the skateboarder tries to gauge Phil, the doctor will fight back.