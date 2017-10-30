Beyonce & Jay-Z Shout-Out to Biggie & Lil Kim!!!

Beyonce and Jay-Z Come As Biggie & Lil Kim for Kelly Rowland's Halloween Party

Jay-Z and Beyonce don't mess around when it comes to Halloween, and this year was no different with them dressing up as one of rap's legendary couples for Kelly Rowland's Costume Couture Party.

Jay paid homage to fellow Brooklyn rapper Notorious B.I.G., while Beyonce dressed up as Lil' Kim. Kelly threw the party with Lenny S. Sunday night at new WeHo hot spot Poppy.

Usher, Tyler Perry, Jhene Aiko and Jermaine Dupri's costume game was also on point inside the bash. You gotta see who came in the Eddie Murphy red leather suit.

BTW, A$AP Rocky apparently decided to just come as himself. But, if it works for him ...