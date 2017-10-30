John Lennon's Christmas Card to Yoko Ono's Ex for Sale

Months before John Lennon told The Beatles he wanted out, he was so focused on Yoko Ono ... he hand wrote a Christmas card to her ex-husband, which is now available for wealthy collectors.
Lennon penned the card to music producer Tony Cox in December 1968. Cox and Ono were married from 1962-69 ... so they weren't officially divorced yet when Lennon wrote to him.
The card ain't exactly full of holiday cheer, instead it's all about Yoko moving out -- "We took most of the stuff I think - we're gradually going through it."
John also asks Tony to fork over 2 of Yoko's short films and master tapes from a February 1968 concert she'd performed. The card, and enclosed letter, is being sold on MomentsInTime.com. They're asking $15k for it ... which is kind of a steal considering a lock of John's hair went for $35k.
The correspondence is pretty cordial, considering the love triangle. Yoko and Tony had one child, Kyoko, who is also addressed in the card.