Astros Fan Who Threw Back Puig Ball Took Private Jet To Attend Game 6

The Astros fans who went viral after tossing Yasiel Puig's HR ball back on the field are takin' a freakin' private jet to L.A. ... and will be inside Dodger Stadium for tonight's W.S. game!
Vim Head -- who's wife caught Puig's 9th inning bomb, only to have it snatched by his bro -- tells TMZ Sports he was contacted by a friend with a plane who wanted to give 'em a ride to Los Angeles.
“Someone offered to fly us out in a jet. We will be in L.A. [tonight] for the game. Sitting front row, left field.”
We talked to Vim yesterday afternoon ... and he told us no one had yet offered them tix or a ride ... but if someone did, they'd be there, ready to throw back any Dodgers home run balls.
Note to LAD sluggers... avoid left field.
some deranged astros fan ripped a home run ball out of a woman's hand and threw it onto the field pic.twitter.com/Qd9rH1AK3A— jordan ghoul 👻☠️🎃 (@JordanUhl) October 30, 2017