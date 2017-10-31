DJ Quik Says He'll Work With Lonzo Ball If He Can Actually Rap

DJ Quik I'd Work With Lonzo ... If He Can Actually Rap

Classic good news/bad news situation for Lonzo Ball ... good news is that one of the greatest producers in hip-hop history says he's totally down to work with Ball.

Bad news is that this guy ... DJ Quik ... says he'll only do so if Ball can really rap, saying he hasn't heard Lonzo's rhymes yet, and isn't sure about his skills.

You gotta remember, Quik has worked with Jay-Z, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, and every other rap legend around, so impressing him might not be easy.

BTW -- Quik just performed at Gabrielle Union's B-day party -- and tells us what he thinks Gabby's play brother-in-law LeBron James is gonna do after basketball ... and it's pretty interesting.