Alice Cooper Kershaw to Close Game 7?! ... Big Unit Did It.

Alice Cooper: Kershaw to Close Game 7? Big Unit Did It.

EXCLUSIVE

Alice Cooper is a baseball junkie -- and says he's convinced the Dodgers will BEAT the Houston Astros in Game 7 Wednesday night ... thanks to one big reason.

The rock legend was leaving Craig's in L.A. on Halloween when we started talking World Series -- specifically, Clayton Kershaw saying he's ready to throw if need be.

That's when Cooper brought up Randy Johnson -- the former Arizona Diamondbacks starter who came in as the closer in Game 7 back in 2001 ... and CRUSHED IT!

Big Unit threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings in that game -- beating the Yankees and leading AZ to their only World Series title.

Can Kershaw folllow suit? Cooper says hell yes.