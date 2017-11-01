Rick Fox Game 7 Nerves Can Ruin People 'I've Seen Guys S**t Their Pants'

Rick Fox: Game 7 Nerves Can Ruin People, 'I've Seen Guys S**t Their Pants'

EXCLUSIVE

Rick Fox has played in multiple Game 7 situations -- and never lost -- and he's got some serious advice for the Dodgers ... DON'T CRAP YOUR PANTS!!!

The ex-Lakers champ -- who has won 3 rings -- says he's seen what pre-Game 7 jitters can do to a player ... and it ain't pretty.

"I've seen guys throw up in their mouth. Sh*t their pants. It happens, man. It's stressful."

The big question -- WHO CRAPPED THEIR PANTS?

Here's a list of some of the Lakers who were on Game 7 teams with Fox:

Shaq, Kobe, Derek Fisher, Tyronn Lue, Glen Rice, Robert Horry, A.C. Green, Devean George, Mark Madsen, Brian Shaw, Samaki Walker.

There are others ... but, c'mon ... it's gotta be Mark Madsen, right??