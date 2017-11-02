L.A. Shouldn't Hate Dodgers' Yu Darvish, Says NBA's Al Harrington

NBA's Al Harrington L.A. Shouldn't Hate Yu Darvish ... 'Sh*t Happens!'

Yu Darvish might've cost the Dodgers the World Series, but the city of Los Angeles shouldn't hate the guy -- so says ex-NBA vet Al Harrington.

After Darvish blew his Game 7 start at Dodger Stadium, we asked Harrington if he thought Yu was about to become Public Enemy #1 in L.A. ... and the ex-baller went to bat for the embattled ace.

"My man -- he tried. I'm sure he didn't mean to give up 5 runs," Al told TMZ Sports outside Craig's. "This sh*t happens ... it was just a lot."

That said ... A.H. ain't letting Darvish slide for spoiling an epic night of partying.

He ain't lyin' -- those West Hollywood streets look BARREN.