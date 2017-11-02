TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

NBA's Al Harrington L.A. Shouldn't Hate Yu Darvish ... 'Sh*t Happens!'

11/2/2017 7:45 AM PDT

L.A. Shouldn't Hate Dodgers' Yu Darvish, Says NBA's Al Harrington

EXCLUSIVE

Yu Darvish might've cost the Dodgers the World Series, but the city of Los Angeles shouldn't hate the guy -- so says ex-NBA vet Al Harrington.

After Darvish blew his Game 7 start at Dodger Stadium, we asked Harrington if he thought Yu was about to become Public Enemy #1 in L.A.  ... and the ex-baller went to bat for the embattled ace.

"My man -- he tried. I'm sure he didn't mean to give up 5 runs," Al told TMZ Sports outside Craig's. "This sh*t happens ... it was just a lot."

That said ... A.H. ain't letting Darvish slide for spoiling an epic night of partying. 

He ain't lyin' -- those West Hollywood streets look BARREN.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web