Houston Astros Turn W.S. Trophy Into Beer Luge in Wild Locker Room Turn Up

The Houston Astros were THIRSTY after lockin' down their first World Series in franchise history -- so pitcher James Hoyt and catcher Max Stassi used the Commissioner's Trophy as a beer luge to help the boys drink up!!

But the locker room celebration was just getting started ... clubhouse vet Brian McCann got in the middle of a dogpile for an epic booze shower -- with the 'Stros poppin' bottles of Limited Edition Championship Brut -- and he loved it.

Series MVP George Springer and third baseman Alex Bregman also got wet -- though Breg seemed a little pissed 'cause he didn't have his goggles on.

But don't get it twisted -- the guys were PUMPED. Also drunk. It was awesome.