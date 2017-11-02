Houston Astros Turn W.S. Trophy Into Beer Luge in Wild Locker Room Turn Up

Breaking News
The Houston Astros were THIRSTY after lockin' down their first World Series in franchise history -- so pitcher James Hoyt and catcher Max Stassi used the Commissioner's Trophy as a beer luge to help the boys drink up!!
But the locker room celebration was just getting started ... clubhouse vet Brian McCann got in the middle of a dogpile for an epic booze shower -- with the 'Stros poppin' bottles of Limited Edition Championship Brut -- and he loved it.
Series MVP George Springer and third baseman Alex Bregman also got wet -- though Breg seemed a little pissed 'cause he didn't have his goggles on.
But don't get it twisted -- the guys were PUMPED. Also drunk. It was awesome.