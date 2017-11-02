Meek Mill Looking at Serious Prison Time For Violating Probation

Meek Mill is in big trouble with the law ... trouble that could land him in prison for nearly 2 years.

Meek is going to court Monday for a couple of serious probation violations in his drug and weapons case ... he was arrested for fighting at a St. Louis airport in March, and arrested again in August for recklessly driving his motorcycle in NYC.

The judge in the case has already made it clear ... one false move and he'll drop the hammer on Meek. In fact, in 2015 he left Pennsylvania for a gig without getting approval from the court and the judge put him on house arrest.

The 2 recent arrests are even more serious, and if Meek got house arrest for a travel faux pas, he's in big big trouble now.

BTW ... Meek's already copped a plea in the airport case and the reckless driving case.

Worst case scenario ... Meek could spend around 20 months in prison.