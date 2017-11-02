Ne-Yo Has No Time for People Hating on His Baby #4 News

EXCLUSIVE
Ne-Yo says he feels blessed to be welcoming a new kid into the world -- and for anyone who's not on the happy train with him ... the next stop's yours.
We got Ne-Yo Wednesday at LAX and asked how he felt with baby #4 on the way with his current wife, Crystal Smith, and he says he's on cloud 9 ... especially since they apparently had complications with their first pregnancy.
As for the folks hating on him for expanding his brood after allegedly having his ex's tubes tied and then bailing on their engagement ... he's got a message for them too.
GO ... OVER THERE ... AWAY FROM ME.