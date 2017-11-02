Paul Wall Custom Grillz for Every Astro ... w/ 18 Karat Gold!!

Paul Wall Says All Astros Players Are Getting Grillz, Keeping My World Series Promise!

Exclusive Details

The Houston Astros are getting some serious bling long before their rings arrive -- 'cause Paul Wall says he's hookin' up EVERY PLAYER with a custom gold grill.

The craziest part -- the rapper and his business partner Johnny Dang are trying to get it done BEFORE the World Series parade on Friday!!

We got Wall and Dang after their hometown 'Stros clinched the Series ... and they told TMZ Sports they ain't sparing any expense when it comes to H-Town's MLB champs.

Not only is the entire 40-man roster (and their hot WAGs) getting their own personalized teeth swag -- but each one is coming in 18 karat gold!!

Wall says the players might have to break out the plastic if they want a full mouth of diamonds ... but beyond that, everything's fair game.

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman approves.