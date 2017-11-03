Tamar Braxton's Mom Evelyn Fears Vincent Herbert Might Kill Her Daughter

Tamar Braxton's Mom Go Away, Vince ... Before You Kill My Daughter

Evelyn Braxton Fears Vincent Herbert Might Kill Her Daughter

Evelyn Braxton just worried out loud her daughter's estranged husband, Vincent Herbert, is capable of killing Tamar.

Tamar's mom didn't hold back at LAX Friday ... sending a loud and clear message to Vince to keep his hands off her child. Evelyn is genuinely fearful that the impending divorce between Tamar and Vince could get deadly and desperately wants him to stay away from her.

We broke the story -- Tamar filed for divorce from Vince after nearly 9 years of marriage ... but he still hopes to reconcile. Evelyn clearly doesn't think that should happen.