Ezekiel Elliott: 'I'm Not an Abuser'

Ezekiel Elliott says he's willing to fight his domestic violence suspension for as LONG AS IT TAKES TO CLEAR HIS NAME ... because, "I'm not an abuser."

The Dallas Cowboys running back just explained why he's so insistent on fighting the NFL instead of serving his 6-game suspension in a strong locker statement, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.

"This is bigger than a suspension. It's bigger than football. It's them trying to make me something I'm not. I'm not an abuser. That's not who I am."

He continued, "This is my name and this is my reputation. That's something that I have to live with beyond football so, everyday is worth fighting for."

Zeke just won another appeal, clearing him to play Sunday against the Chiefs -- but his future beyond that is still in limbo.