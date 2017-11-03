Jessica Alba's Honest Company Sues Toy Company ... It's Honestly Not Cute What You're Doing!!!

Jessica Alba's Honest Company Sues Company for 'Honestly Cute' Brand Toys

EXCLUSIVE

Jessica Alba's Honest Company is going after a baby toy manufacturer for ripping off its brand name AND its floral pattern ... according to a new suit.

Alba's company claims another Delaware company -- JAKKS Pacific -- started cranking out baby and toddler toys and strollers under the name, "Honestly Cute" ... in an attempt to make customers think the products are associated with Honest Company.

Even worse -- the JAKKS products include a floral design on the packaging that Honest Company says is way too similar to one it has trademarked ... according to the docs.

Alba's company wants JAKKS to drop the "Honestly Cute" name and get a new design ... and it's going after damages.

We reached out to JP ... no word back so far.