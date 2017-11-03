Kendall Jenner Gang's All Here For My 22nd Bday Except ...

Kendall Jenner Celebrates 22nd Birthday, Minus Khloe and Kylie

Kendall Jenner celebrated her 22nd birthday Thursday night, surrounded by friends and family with notable exceptions ... sisters Khloe and Kylie.

Both sisters are pregnant, so it's understandable why they skipped out on dinner at Petite Taqueria in WeHo. Kylie especially has been keeping an unusually low profile.

There was still a strong showing ... Kim, Kanye, Kris, Kourtney and her bf Younes Bendjima, Hailey Baldwin and Caitlyn were all there.

Kendall's bf Blake Griffin also showed, so things must be heatin' up.