WWE Legend Undertaker Surfaces In 'American Gun' Shirt

You might not recognize him without his hat and gloves ... but you're looking at WWE legend The Undertaker ... proudly putting his conservative views on display in Texas.

52-year-old Mark Calaway was spotted leaving a Best Buy on Thursday -- rocking an "American Gun" shirt which features the American flag in the shape of an assault rifle.

The shirt is made by a company called Centurion -- which touts itself as a "USMC Veteran owned and operated business dedicated to promoting traditional conservative values."

Taker isn't the only WWE superstar with a conservative alter ego -- his old wrestling pal, Kane (real name Glenn Jacobs), is running for County Mayor in Tennessee as a Republican.