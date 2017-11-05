Alec Baldwin as Trump on SNL, Here's How Harvey Weinstein Could've Gotten Away with It

Alec Baldwin jumped in the shower with SNL's Alex Moffat to mock the paranoia in Washington that everyone is wired.
Baldwin reprieved his Donald Trump character, who took Moffat -- who plays Paul Manafort -- to the shower where it would be impossible to record their conversation.
And then, of course, the Harvey Weinstein joke from Baldwin ... "What an idiot that Harvey Weinstein is, he could've gotten away with all of it if he was elected president."
Equally funny ... Larry David playing Bernie Sanders on "The Price is Right."