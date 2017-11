George Lopez Dodgers Pitcher Yu Darvish You Shouldn't Have Apologized!

George Lopez thinks L.A. Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish has nothing to apologize for ... and then jokes he might want to leave the country!

TMZ Sports got George at LAX Saturday and Lopez seems to think the regrets Darvish expressed to our photog a few days back was misplaced. He did his job ... sometimes you win, sometimes you lose.

George attended all 7 World Series games, and even though he's a die-hard Dodgers fan, he's happy for the Astros.