Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show' Tapings Canceled After Mother's Death

Jimmy Fallon won't be hitting the TV airwaves anew this week ... NBC canceled new tapings of "The Tonight Show" following his mother's death.

The network announced Sunday there wouldn't be any new 'Tonight Show' episodes airing this week, and that re-runs would be coming on Monday through Friday instead.

As we reported ... Fallon's mother, Gloria, died Saturday in a NYC hospital with Jimmy and other family by her side. She was reportedly quite ill.

Fallon released a statement saying he had lost his "biggest fan" in his mother. Gloria was 68.