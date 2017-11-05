Jose Canseco to MLB: Fire Your Human Umpires, Robots Are Better

Jose Canseco to MLB: Dump Your Umps ... Robots Are Better

Jose Canseco ﻿is sick and tired of bad calls screwing up the game he loves ... and says the time is now for MLB to kick its umpires to the curb.

Canseco tells TMZ Sports he's a HUGE fan of instant replay-- loves it -- and he's all for expanding on it.

But the MLB legend ain't stoppin' there -- telling us the technology exists to dump umps completely.

"They should have the robotic strike zone ... the human factor should be taken out," Jose told us at his smokin' hot daughter Josie's 21st bday bash at Poppy in West Hollywood.

"Keep the umps as far as possible away from the game. That way it can't be corrupt."

