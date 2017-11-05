Kanye West Performs for First Time in a Year at Kid Cudi Concert

Kanye West First Appearance in a Year Performs with Kid Cudi

Kanye West surprised the crowd at Kid Cudi's concert Saturday night with his first appearance on stage in a year.

Kanye and Cudi performed "Father Stretch my Hands Pt 1" at Chicago's Aragon Ballroom. Cudi's in the middle of his Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin' World Tour.

Kanye hasn't been on stage since cancelling his Saint Pablo Tour last November. You'll recall he had a mental breakdown and ended up at the UCLA psychiatric ward, but he has bounced back in a big way.

TMZ broke the story ... Kanye's been working on a new album..