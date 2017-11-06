Jessica Chastain Adamant Robin Wright's Ready to Carry 'House of Cards'

Jessica Chastain Make Robin Wright the New Face of 'House of Cards!!!'

EXCLUSIVE

Jessica Chastain's doubling down and casting her vote for Robin Wright to step over Kevin Spacey, and become the lead on "House of Cards."

We got Jessica outside Catch LA Sunday night and asked if Netflix should give Robin the chance to run the show in its sixth and final season. Based on her response, there's NO doubt what producers should do.

You'll recall Netflix 86'd Spacey over the weekend following mounting allegations of sexual harassment. Ironically enough, Jessica was walking right past the wall that, for now, still bears Spacey's mug.