'Star Wars:The Last Jedi' Kendall, Gigi, & Bella Use the Force for Fashion!!!

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Is Super Fashionable to Supermodels

If you don't think 'Star Wars' and fashion go hand-in-hand, step back and watch Disney's marketing geniuses go to work ... with the likes of Kendall Jenner and the Hadid sisters!

Kendall, Gigi and Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber all dropped into a galaxy far, far away for a spread in the November issue of Harper's Bazaar.

It's actually pretty cool -- Harper's Bazaar hooked up with longtime 'Star Wars' illustrator Brian Rood for the feature. Rood turned a Millennium Falcon landing port into a catwalk for the Hadids, and had Kaia strike back on the planet Hoth.

Kendall's lightsaber shot seems like an homage to Rey and R2-D2.

Expect 'Star Wars' promotions to keep coming at lightspeed for the next 6 weeks.