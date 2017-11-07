Janet Jackson Music Vid Shoot Wrecks Guys Home ... According to Suit

Janet Jackson Music Video Shoot Allegedly Damages Guy's Home, He Sues

Janet Jackson's music video shoot for "No Sleep" damaged a guy's home so badly he couldn't live there for 2 weeks, and he wants a big paycheck to make it right ... according to a new suit.

David Tate claims a music vid production company, Zanmi Films, used his house in July 2015 to film Jackson's vid, and agreed to cover any damages they might cause. After shooting the vid, Tate claims he noticed extensive damage to his floors and walls caused by the production crew.

According to the docs ... he had to fork over the money for repairs and also move out of his crib for 14 days, but hasn't been compensated for his troubles.

He's asking for over a million dollars in damages.