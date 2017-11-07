John Salley to Lamar Odom: Stay Out of the Damn Nightclubs!

Lamar Odom + nightclubs = danger ... so says John Salley.

Salley says it's simple math ... Odom struggles with substance abuse and the club scene is one of the WORST places for him to be.

Clearly, Salley isn't buying Odom's excuse that "dehydration" caused him to collapse at a Hollywood nightclub on Sunday morning.

So what should Lamar do? Get new friends that support a healthier lifestyle ... and STAY OUT OF THE DAMN NIGHTCLUBS!

Salley says he's ready, willing and able to help Odom clean himself up ... all he has to do is call.