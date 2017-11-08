Steve Aoki Turns Celine Dion into EDM Superstar for Charity

Celine Dion EDM Dancing Superstar!!! Thanks to Steve Aoki

Here's Celine Dion singing "My Heart Will Go On" one more time, but this time it's got a sick beat that got Celine up and dancing like you've never seen before.

The beat is courtesy of Steve Aoki, who joined Celine onstage for a Las Vegas benefit show Tuesday night at Omnia Nightclub. The 2 Vegas legends teamed up for this awesome performance -- Celine singing her "Titanic" hit, and Steve tacking on a remix you really gotta see.

Somebody hand Celine some glow sticks!

Seriously though, it was all for a great cause. The event raised $1 million for the Las Vegas Victims' Fund ... and also featured Kaskade, Lil Jon, Tiesto and Zedd.

But none of them had CD's ummm ... unique dance moves.