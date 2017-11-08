Steve Aoki Turns Celine Dion into EDM Superstar for Charity

Here's Celine Dion singing "My Heart Will Go On" one more time, but this time it's got a sick beat that got Celine up and dancing like you've never seen before.
The beat is courtesy of Steve Aoki, who joined Celine onstage for a Las Vegas benefit show Tuesday night at Omnia Nightclub. The 2 Vegas legends teamed up for this awesome performance -- Celine singing her "Titanic" hit, and Steve tacking on a remix you really gotta see.
Somebody hand Celine some glow sticks!
Seriously though, it was all for a great cause. The event raised $1 million for the Las Vegas Victims' Fund ... and also featured Kaskade, Lil Jon, Tiesto and Zedd.
But none of them had CD's ummm ... unique dance moves.