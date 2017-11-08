Keith David Says Churches Need Security Checks After Texas Massacre

Keith David Churches Need Security Checks Until Gov't Makes Changes

Keith David says the sad fact is places of worship have to increase security ... even if it means checking everyone at the door.

We got the "Greenleaf" star -- he plays Bishop Greenleef -- at LAX where he said checking worshipers just seems necessary now in the wake the mass shooting in Sutherland Springs ... at least until Congress passes some serious gun control legislation.

The way Keith sees it ... until mentally ill people are forbidden from owning guns, preachers and congregations need to help God, help them.