Klay Thompson 4-Pt Shootout with the Globetrotters ... Can We Get This, NBA??

11/8/2017 11:32 AM PST

Klay Thompson Schooled in Art of 4-Point Shot by Harlem Globetrotters

Klay Thompson got a lesson in unlimited range at Warriors practice yesterday -- but it wasn't from Steph or KD

Harlem Globetrotters Zeus McClurkin and Dizzy English hit the hardwood in Oakland to show Klay how to get wet from 4-point distance (30 FEET) ... but it looked like the Splash Bro had it covered.

The best part of the vid was definitely when Zeus asked Klay if he thought the NBA should add a 4-point line. Thompson's answer -- "I think it would only really benefit us."

Burn.

Hard to argue with Klay, though -- remember when he did THIS?!

