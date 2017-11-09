Charlie Sheen Will Skate On Haim Molestation Claim ... Says Ex, Brett Rossi

Charlie Sheen Will Skate For Corey Haim Molestation ... Says Ex-Fiancee

Charlie Sheen will face zero consequences for allegedly molesting a teenage Corey Haim -- because he never does ... according to his ex-fiancee, Brett Rossi.

Brett was at LAX Wednesday night when she lit up Charlie for, as she put it, "ruining a lot of lives." One of Corey's friends recently claimed 19-year-old Sheen molested 13-year-old Haim on a 1980s film set. Brett described that as a "pretty steep allegation" ... but it's clear she's not ruling it out.

Sheen has denied the allegations, and although LAPD is investigating, Brett -- who once got a restraining order against Sheen -- says her experience tells her nothing will come of it.