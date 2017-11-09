Farrah Abraham Sells Texas Home

EXCLUSIVE
Farrah Abraham is losing deals all over the place ... first with work, and now with her real estate.
Farrah's finally gotten rid of her Austin home, but for a third less than her original asking price.
She listed the 4-bedroom, 4.5-bath in 2014 for $750k, only a year after purchasing it. No word on the exact selling price but it was in escrow for $520k.
The 3,300 square foot home has some history ... it was featured on the "Teen Mom" catch-up special "Being Farrah," but doesn't look like it helped move the sale. The stone slab work and the built-in BBQ in the backyard probably did though.
Farrah's been living in L.A. where she was delving back into porn and reality TV. Emphasis on was.