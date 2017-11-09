Greg Hardy Keep Watching Me, Dana White ... I'll Prove I'm UFC Ready

Greg Hardy to Dana White: Keep Watching Me, I'll Prove I'm UFC Ready

Greg Hardy's got a message for Dana White on the heels of his 32-second KO debut -- "keep an eye on me" ... "'cause you're gonna want me in the UFC eventually."

"I'm here to prove whatever I need to prove," Hardy told TMZ Sports﻿.

"I'm trying to work on being the best me that I can be -- being the best athlete, being the best complete fighter, being the best person."

Pretty good pitch for the embattled ex-NFL star -- who Dana says is gonna have to conduct himself like a pro in and out of the cage before he gets a UFC opportunity.

Hardy told us he's up for the task -- and already has a timeline set for his next fight!!