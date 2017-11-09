Louis C.K. Allegedly Masturbated in Front of Multiple Women

Louis C.K. Accused of Masturbating in Front of Women

Louis C.K. is being accused of sexual misconduct -- 5 women claim he either masturbated in front of them, asked to expose himself, or masturbated on the phone with them.

The women went on the record with the New York Times, saying the alleged behavior goes back at least a decade. Courteney Cox and David Arquette confirmed they were notified of one alleged incident -- an actress on a show they were producing claimed C.K. asked if he could masturbate in front of her.

Cox told the NYT, "What happened to Rebecca [Corry] on that set was awful." Corry stayed on the show, "The MidNightly News" ... C.K. was only a guest star.

C.K.'s rep declined to comment to the NYT. We've reached out, too.

C.K. canceled the Thursday night premiere of his new movie, "I Love You, Daddy." The film features a character who pretends to masturbate at length in front of other people.