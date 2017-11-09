UFC's Brittney Palmer 'Please Come Back' Conor McGregor ... & Fight GSP!!

UFC's Brittney Palmer: I Love Conor McGregor, 'Please Come Back!'

EXCLUSIVE

Conor McGregor's chances of fighting in the UFC this year ﻿just got exponentially higher ... 'cause is he really gonna let down a ridiculously attractive fan who wants him back inside the Octagon??

We got Octagon girl Brittney Palmer out in L.A. -- and, turns out, she loves Conor just like the rest of us.

Brittney told TMZ Sports she doesn't know when he's gonna come back ... but she hopes it's soon -- "please come back!"

Palmer also told us she's super down for McGregor vs. GSP -- and even said she'd talk to Dana White to try and make it happen.

Bonus: Brittney's a double-threat -- painting original works for BIG money -- and told us all about a huge art show she's putting on.