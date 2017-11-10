TMZ

Aly Raisman Team USA Doctor Abused Me Too

11/10/2017 6:05 AM PST

Aly Raisman: Team USA Doctor Abused Me Too

Breaking News

Another major Team USA gymnastics star claims she was abused by ex-USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar -- with Aly Raisman coming forward in the hopes of protecting future athletes. 

Raisman -- a 2-time national team captain who won 6 gold medals -- opened up about the allegations to "60 Minutes" ... saying she met with the FBI after the '16 Rio Olympics. 

23-year-old Raisman wouldn't get into the specifics of the alleged abuse -- she would only say she's very "angry" and looking for justice. 

Nassar has been accused of sexually abusing scores of female athletes over the years -- including McKayla Maroney

Most of the women claim Nassar violated their genitals -- and claimed he was performing routine medical procedures. 

