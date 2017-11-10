Diddy 'Brother Love' Was Just Boozy Talk ... But I Still Got Love!!!

Diddy Explains 'Brother Love' Name Change Was Just the Booze Talking

EXCLUSIVE

Sean Combs gets a little drunk, talks a little smack and next thing ya know he's got a full-blown name change -- and that's the real deal ... according to the former Brother Love himself.

We got Sean -- aka Diddy, Puffy, P. Diddy, etc. -- chilling in NYC, where he broke down how his birthday celebration sent him down the Brother Love path. He says the booze has worn off, but the love-in' is far from over.

The 'Bad Boy' honcho admits the whole thing got too confusing -- not to mention pissing off WWE's Bruce Prichard. Still, Diddy explains he's ain't picky when it comes to handles.

Always good to have options!