Rob Kardashian Throws Dream's 1st Bday Party

11/10/2017 10:52 AM PST

Rob Kardashian Throws Dream Her First Birthday Party, Aunties Show Up Too

Dream Kardashian turns one today, and Daddy's teaching her the family biz -- party hard on your birthday and whenever possible ... bring your famous aunts and cousins along, too.

Rob Kardashian was with Dream Friday morning to celebrate bday #1. Aunties Kim, Khloe and Kylie were also there, along with cousins North and Penelope.

It's the first time we've seen Rob in a while -- he's been keeping a low profile since that social media meltdown when he posted nude pics of Blac Chyna.

Speaking of Chyna ... there's no sign of her at Dream's party, but that's not a big surprise since she recently sued the whole Kardashian fam.

Happy birthday, Dream!!!