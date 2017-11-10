Rob Kardashian Throws Dream's 1st Bday Party

Rob Kardashian Throws Dream Her First Birthday Party, Aunties Show Up Too

Dream Kardashian turns one today, and Daddy's teaching her the family biz -- party hard on your birthday and whenever possible ... bring your famous aunts and cousins along, too.

Rob Kardashian was with Dream Friday morning to celebrate bday #1. Aunties Kim, Khloe and Kylie were also there, along with cousins North and Penelope.

It's the first time we've seen Rob in a while -- he's been keeping a low profile since that social media meltdown when he posted nude pics of Blac Chyna.

Speaking of Chyna ... there's no sign of her at Dream's party, but that's not a big surprise since she recently sued the whole Kardashian fam.

Happy birthday, Dream!!!