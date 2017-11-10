Louis C.K. Movie Yanked One Week Before Release

Louis C.K.'s 'I Love You, Daddy' Movie Release Canceled

Breaking News

Louis C.K.'s movie, "I Love You, Daddy" will not hit theaters -- the distributor is pulling it in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against the comedian.

The Orchard announced Friday ... it would "not be moving forward" with the release, which was scheduled for Nov. 17. The decision is a huge shot to C.K. -- he wrote the film, starred in it and reportedly self-financed it too.

The movie's about a successful TV writer's daughter -- played by Chlöe Grace Moretz -- dating a much older filmmaker. Louis played the TV writer, and there's at least one scene where his friend pretends to masturbate in front of people.

As we reported, 5 women have accused C.K. of sexual misconduct, including masturbating in front of some of them.