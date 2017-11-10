Netflix Backs Out of Louis C.K. Comedy Special

Louis C.K. Netflix Pulls Plug on Stand-Up Special

Louis C.K.'s second stand-up special with Netflix has been canceled in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations ... TMZ has learned.

A Netflix spokesperson tells us ... "The allegations made by several women in the New York Times about Louis C.K.'s behavior are disturbing. Louis's unprofessional and inappropriate behavior with female colleagues has led us to decide not to produce a second stand-up special, as had been planned."

The decision comes just hours after C.K.'s film distributor canceled the release of his movie, "I Love You, Daddy" ... which was supposed to come out next week.

C.K. was making 8 figures for each of his Netflix specials.