Reggie Bush 'Comfortable' Not Playing in NFL But If Cowboys Call ...

Reggie Bush: 'Comfortable' Not Playing in NFL, But If Cowboys Call ...

With Ezekiel Elliott expected to FINALLY serve his 6-game suspension (maybe) -- the Dallas Cowboys could be in the market for a running back ... so .... enter Reggie Bush??

Maybe not ...

The 32-year-old says he's really comfortable NOT playing right now -- even though he's still training -- and it wouldn't be an automatic "Yes" if Jerry Jones came calling.

Of course, the twist to the whole thing is Reggie told us back in Sept. he'd retire if he doesn't get picked up this season. So ... seems like we may have seen the last of Bush in the league.