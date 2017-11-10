UFC's Tyron Woodley Calls Out GSP to His Face ... 'Fight Me Already'

EXCLUSIVE

Tyron Woodley just put Georges St-Pierre on the spot -- telling the UFC legend straight to his face ... LET'S FIGHT ALREADY!!!

GSP appeared on "The Hollywood Beatdown" where Tyron congratulated him on his "warm up fight" against Michael Bisping ... and challenged him to "get it in" with The Chosen One!

Then, Tyron threw down the gauntlet ... asking GSP straight up if he's back in the UFC to solidify his place as the greatest of all time -- or if he's just in it for the money???

There's more ... GSP busts out a quote from "Predator," Tyron tells us how he REALLY feels about Georges and what the chances are this fight actually happens.