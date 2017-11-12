Modern Family Cast Celebrates 200th Episode .... At Hollywood Bash!!!

EXCLUSIVE
The cast of Modern Family had a blowout party Saturday night to celebrate 200 episodes, and just about everyone showed.
Our photog covered a lot of ground as the cast left Catch.
-- Nolan Gould, who's super smart and a Mensa member, was put to the brain test.
-- Eric Stonestreet weighs in on Roger Goodell's salary.
-- Rico Rodriguez, whose dad recently passed away, has advice for kid actors.
-- Sofia Vergara wasn't chatty but definitely friendly
-- Jeremy Maguire -- this kid's awesome, boasting about his Instagram followers.
We also got Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ty Burrell, Lulie Bowen and Christopher Lloyd.
Good time had by all.